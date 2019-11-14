Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought comments from the chief commissioner Islamabad for today (Thursday) over the ban on party leaders’ meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala Jail.

During the last hearing, Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had summoned the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab who yesterday submitted a reply in the petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. The writ petition seeks the court orders for meeting with the PPP co-chairman in the jail. On the court order, Additional Advocate General Punjab Raja Arif submitted the reply to the court.

Former president Zardari was being treated in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad that has been declared sub-jail by the chief commissioner Islamabad. Only the chief commissioner is legally authorised to allow meeting.

Hamza’s judicial remand extended until 28th

The court then adjourned the hearing for today (Thursday) seeking reply from the chief commissioner Islamabad.

The petitioner submits that ex-president Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi while the authorities concerned were not permitting the party leaders to meet with Mr Zardari in jail despite various requests they made for the purpose. The petitioner further submitted that a prisoner could be met as per the law but the authorities were not allowing them to meet with the party leader.

An accountability court on Wednesday extended until November 28 the judicial remand of PML-N and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in the assets beyond means and money laundering case. Hamza Shehbaz was produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Ameer Muhammad Khan who conducted the proceedings.

The court asked why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not filed reference in the case. The NAB prosecutor replied that five other accused were also arrested in the case and investigations were in progress. He stated that the reference would be filed soon after getting approval from the NAB chairman.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings of the case till November 28 and extended the judicial remand of the accused.