KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over an important meeting of Sindh Health Department. The meeting reviewed various programs of Sindh Health Department. The meeting was briefed about the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) and Sindh Aids Control Program.

Mumtaz Shah stated that the Sindh Government will provide all facilities, human resources and experts to achieve 100 percent EPI coverage of the children.

During the meeting additional secretary health informed the meeting that the Sindh Health Department has issued offer orders to 1361 vaccinators who have passed NTS Test. the project director EPI informed the meeting that as per national policy one vaccinator is mandatory for 10,000 children and in Karachi currently it is one vaccinator for 16,000 which is not as per the National Policy. On this the chief secretary Sindh directed the Health Department to issue advertisement for the left over 300 seats of the Vaccinators. The CS also directed the Health Department to move another summary for extra 1500 vacancies of the vaccinator to meet the target.

On the occasion project direct Sindh Aids Control Program informed the CS that there as 13,030 registered AIV patients in the province. He further informed that the Sindh Health Commission has taken action against the quack doctors in the province and sealed as many as 2600 clinics and arrested 10 quack doctors. The chief secretary directed the health department to continue their drive against quacks and also publish pamphlets to aware general masses regarding these quack doctors.