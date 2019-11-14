Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reminded all members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities on or before December 31, 2019. The ECP has also asked the lawmakers to submit the details of assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children as on preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B. According to the statement issued by the ECP, it was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of Elections Act 2017, under which members of Senate, National Assembly (NA) and Provincial Assemblies are required to submit the statements of their assets and liabilities with the Election Commission Secretariat including their spouses and dependent children. The ECP explained that it will publish the names of the members who failed to submit the statements of assets & liabilities within the period specified in Sub-Section (1).