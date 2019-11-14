Share:

SIALKOT/ATTOCK-As many as nine persons including three women and a minor girl died and seven others sustained multiple injuries two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Wednesday.

According to Sialkot rescue and police officials, six persons including a woman and minor died when a land cruiser and carry pick-up van collided head-on near village Poorab-Badiana on main Sialkot-Pasrur Road here.

The rescuers claimed that the accident occurred due to dense fog.

According to officials, a land cruiser (LOZ-8583) and carry pick-up van (LEF-2743) collided head-on due dense fog early Wednesday morning. As a result, three persons - 23-year-old Suffiyan Akram; four-year-old Fazeelat Iqbal and Yaqub Ghafoor,24, died on the spot.

While three others including Safdar, Rafia and Farooq succumbed to their injuries at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here in the evening.

The police informed that the deceased persons belonged to Gujranwala.

Seven other persons identified as: Mehak, Hamza, Shahzaib, Suleman, Muqadas, Sultan and Hafeeza got injured seriously.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the injured to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.

Doctors said that the condition of three other injured is precarious as their legs, arms and ribs were fractured with severe head injuries. The police have launched investigation into the accident.

In Attock, three persons including two women died and five others received multiple injuries when a hiace van and carry pick-up van collided head-on near Dhurnal check-post on Fatehjang-Pindigheb Road. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. The deceased persons were identified as: Begum Bibi and Sarwar Bibi, both resident of Dhurnal while identity of the man died in the tragic incident could not be ascertained.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.