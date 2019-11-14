Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs86,450 per tola, as compared to Rs86,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs214 and was traded at Rs74,117 compared to the last closing at Rs73, 903. In the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, the per tola price of 24 Karat gold stood at Rs85,800 while the prices for ten gram gold was recorded at Rs85,600.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.