Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the establishment of educational institute would facilitate the youth of Hyderabad to get modern education.

Presiding over a meeting, regarding establishment of Hyderabad University, at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that current government was trying to promote education across the country.

He said that the grant of land by the Bahria Town for establishment of an educational institution was commendable.

Speaking at the meeting, Sabir Qaimkhani, Member of the National Assembly said that the establishment of an educational institution on modern lines was a long-standing demand of Hyderabad which was being fulfilled.

At the meeting, Bahria Town Senior General Manager said that Bahrain Town was providing all possible support for the establishment of the educational institution.

The meeting was attended by Member Sindh Assembly Salahuddin, Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain, Member Land Utilization Tamizuddin, Deputy Director (P&D) Higher Education Commission, Deputy Director Hyderabad Development Authority and others.

Provision of free food to low-income people central concept of govt; Governor

The Governor also attended a separate meeting in connection with the establishment of “Langar Khanay” throughout the province under the Ehsaas Program. The governor said that provision of free food to low-income people was a central concept of the current government.

Imran Ismail said that Langar Khanay were being established across the country under the Ehsaas Program in collaboration with Saylani Welfare, Langar Khanay were being set up in Karachi and other districts including Tharparkar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy DS Railway Farid, President Korangi Association Sheikh Omar Rehan, President Federal B Area Association Abdullah Abid, Bin Qasim Association Naveed Shakur, Vice President North Karachi Association Fawad Elahi Shamsi, and SITE Association Farhan Ashrafi while the delegation of Saylani Welfare Association was headed by Afzal Chand. Afzal Chand informed the meeting that rations and ‘Roti banks’ had also been established by the Saylani Welfare.

President Federal B Area Association Abdullah Abid said that feeding poor and needy people was a good move.

President Korangi Association Sheikh Omar Rehan said that setting up of Langar Khanay in industrial zones would benefit the laborers working there which was commendable.

The meeting discussed the need of the land for the establishment of Langar Khanay in detail.

The associations of industrial zones assured all possible cooperation for acquisition of land and other matters.