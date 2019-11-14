Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to put the restructuring plan of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on hold after senior officials of the tax department expressed concerns with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the plan. FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi Wednesday said, "I thank the Honourable Prime Minister for talking to FBR staff at length and greatly humbled by explicit statement that reforms in FBR will be undertaken after taking FBR officers on board. Furthermore on the same subject the timelines with reference to ‘reorganisation’ as given in October 3, 2019 letter shall be put on hold". Meanwhile, he said that FBR would strive to collect optimum revenue. The chairman made the statement soon after senior officials of the FBR met with Prime Minister to express their concerns over the proposed restructuring plan of the FBR. The senior officers of FBR are against the restructuring plan to convert the incumbent Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA). The officials of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and customs have reportedly warned to go on a pen down strike in case government did not change the proposed plan. Earlier, officials had held several meetings with chairman FBR who failed to convince the officers on new plan. Prime Minister had proposed measures on October 3 with a restructuring plan to convert the incumbent Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA) with a deadline of June 2020. These reforms are part of the World Bank-funded ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue Project’.