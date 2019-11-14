Share:

LAHORE - Syed Hamza Qasim, an emerging Pakistani cricketer and former Lahore School of Economics’ cricket team captain, has been included in the top 50 list of emerging cricketers in the Dreams2Play talent hunt programme. The Abu Dhabi T10 League had tied up with Dreams2Play to find talent players across the globe in the shortest period of time by creating the first ever ‘digital to physical’ platform. Dreams2play had invited budding cricketers for digital submissions of their talents. The top 50 players were selected from a pool of thousands of submissions globally. The shortlisted candidates will be provided with the opportunity of being a part of one of the franchises of the upcoming T10 League in Abu Dhabi. Hamza had started his cricketing career in Aitchison before becoming captain of Lahore School of Economics’ team. He is currently studying at Durham University in England.