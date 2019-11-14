Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP stalwart Senator Raza Rabbani Wednesday said in the upper house that India with its decision to annex Occupied Jammu & Kashmir has lost the “soul of its secularism, federalism, and democracy” besides erosion of pluralism there.

Taking part in the debate in the Senate on the unabated curfew and lockdown by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and government’s future strategy on it, the former chairman Senate said the abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution by Indian government to annex Kashmir valley has far reaching effects not only for Pakistan, and India but also for the entire region. “We should look forward as to what can be the repercussions that flow from the abrogation of Article 370 and along with that the new wave of Hindu nationalism that is taking birth in India,” he said.

He further said that it was now crystal clear that India was a “Hindu fascist state where pluralism had eroded.”

“India thinks that it has won Kashmir but it has lost the soul of its secularism and democracy,” he said adding that India was failing to realize that it was a country full of diversity and minorities.

Says Pakistan needs to assess new wave of Hindu nationalism in India

He reminded that India was a country having 20 official languages, and 19,500 dialects were spoken there.

“What is frightening is that by centralizing and suppressing the claims of nationalist minorities, India has dealt a deadly blow to the concept of India federalism,” said PPP lawmaker.

Indian diversity that stood on its first pillar of democracy is now shaking, he said adding that the second pillar on which India was standing was the federalism and that has been made subservient to the powerful.

After the recent judgment of Indian apex court in Babri Mosque case, the third pillar of judiciary has become a prey to the Hindu nationalism.

“The fourth pillar of Indian secularism is drowning in the blood and screams of Muslims and other minorities existing in India,” he remarked.

Rabbani went on to say that the so-called Indian judiciary in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is avoiding to take up petitions of mass arrests and detentions there.

“In Kashmir, human rights violations, torture and rape are being used to further political agenda and that agenda is illegal population of Jammu & Kashmir by Indian Occupying Forces.”

He questioned the alleged silence of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on the release of political leaders in IOK and said why it was shy of internationalizing the issue?

He suggested the government to approach OIC asking it to use its influence on India to end one of the longest curfews in history in Kashmir.

PML-N Senator General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said in fact the PTI government ignored BJP’s manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions which led India to go for steps like revocation of Article 370.

The reason behind India’s move, he said, was of its frustration because of failure of its proxy war against Pakistan, its ouster from Afghan peace process, Pakistan’s progress on CPEC , internal issues of corruption Modi government is facing and drop in its economic growth.

“Our strength lies in democratic system. You cannot draw strength from un-elected advisors,” he said and called for giving respect to parliamentarians and the parliament. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq warned that Occupied Kashmir would become a Hindu majority territory after five to six months, if any carelessness was shown at this stage. “It is the time to act,” he said.

MQM Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Pakistan should build up its strong case before International Court of Justice (ICJ) by raising the issue on the basis of human rights violations by India.

He said India might mislead the world with the claim that right to self -determination did not apply in case of Kashmir, as it didn’t apply on secession movements.

“Right to self-determination is not linked with a particular territory, but with the people”, he remarked.