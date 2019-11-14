Share:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday the West has failed to put the issue of Palestine into oblivion, Press TV reported.

The enemies have, in recent years, tried to consign to oblivion the issue of Palestine as the main problem facing the Muslim world, Rouhani told an Islamic unity conference which kicked off in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday.

The enemies have also sought to make Muslims forget the "crimes committed by the West, led by the United States, against the Islamic world," he said.

However, Muslim scholars have not allowed and will not allow such a thing to happen, he noted.

"Today, no one in the region and the Islamic world has any doubt that the United States and the Zionist regime (of Israel) have been the root cause of all wars, massacres, bloodshed and division in our region at least over the past three decades," Rouhani said.

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference held in Tehran focuses on the unity of Muslims in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The three-day event attracts 350 religious scholars and political figures from 93 countries and regions.