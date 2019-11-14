Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi will launch a campaign ‘Karachi Ko Izzat Do’ (give respect to Karachi), secretaries of all districts and party members in a meeting with Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ul-Rehman in chair announced.

It was decided that successive governments of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and present PPP government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have despondently failed to deliver any good for Karachi during their respective tenures and even present day.

The meeting was of the view that dilapidated infrastructure of roads, poor sewerage system, clean water supply, cleanliness, power supply and unavailability of public transport has made the lives of Karachiites miserable.

In this connection, JI Public Aid Committees will be further strengthened and public meetings will be held in all districts of city till resolution of these multifaceted civic problems.

Naeem-ur-Rehman said that JI would take concerted efforts to give Karachi a status of mega metropolitan.

There is a dire need to provide all sort of relief to more than 22 million people of this city and if JI is given a chance to serve, it will devise development and public welfare projects for city, Naeem-ur-Rehman maintained.

The meeting expressed its displeasure that rulers have left Karachi unattended, which shares nearly 70 percent of country’s total revenue in national exchequer.

The city has become dump of garbage, overflowing gutters, broken roads and without any sort of civic facility, meeting lamented.

Every responsible in helm of Sindh government and city administration affairs is busy in blaming game, which is condemnable, meeting remarked.