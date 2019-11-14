Share:

LAHORE - A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his cousin for uploading ‘controversial’ posts on social media in Chuhng, police said on Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Faqeer Hussain. Police said Hassan Nawaz stopped his cousin Faqeer Hussain in front of his residence and opened straight fire on him. Hussain was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The attacker managed escape. Shamim Akhtar told the police that her son Faqeer Hussain was gunned down by her nephew for uploading some posts on social media . The Chuhng police registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of Shamim Akhtar, mother of the deceased. No arrest was made will late Wednesday. Further investigation was underway.