BADIN - A man allegedly killed his father for property in Tando Bago on Wednesday.

According to reports, Waseem Memon, 30, killed his father Ghulam Mustafa Memon, 50, over property. The conflict between son and deceased father was reported over the ownership of the property and it was said that son was not agreed with his father on matter of property.

Waseem Memon opened fire at his father when he was sitting on his decoration shop.

His father died on the spot. The son produced himself before the police at Tando Bago.