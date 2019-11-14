Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the citizens were given a beautiful gift as over 12 acre portion of the Jheel Park has been renovated with a cost of Rs30 million. The remaining five-acre piece of land will be used for children play land. He expressed these views while speaking in the inaugural ceremony of renovated Jheel Park on Wednesday.

The mayor said: “Despite having limited resources KMC removed the encroachments from Kidney Hill Park, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Jheel Park and made beautiful parks there, more such parks being developed in the city. This is unfortunate that any project worked out in any part of the city being financed by 70 percent revenue from Karachi, however people here travelling by sitting on the roof of the buses.”

MQM Parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jamil and City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi also addressed the ceremony whereas metropolitan commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, chairman of DMC East Moid Anwer, president of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah and members of governing body, prominent industrialists, representatives of Tariq Road traders association and Karachi electronics dealers association were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi in his speech said that in past parks in Karachi were encroached upon and grabbed by land mafia however these facilities being made available to public by restoring these parks and by utilizing whatever resources we have.

He said that the chief minister of Sindh has promised to focus our issues soon and we hope he would do this and provide us the resources for development works.

He also appealed to the well-off people to help in welfare projects. Mayor Karachi said this park is for the people and therefore they must secure these places.

Kanwar Naveed Jamil said this place used to be a beautiful park in past and now the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has restored its beauty.

He said the Sindh government is not providing resources to KMC.