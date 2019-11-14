Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau has decided to close several inquiries and investigations of government officials and businessmen. Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting which was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Accountability, NAB, Director General, Operation Division, NAB and other senior officers.

The EBM decided to examine the inquiry against the owners, directors and others of Al Tutmish Medical Society and ongoing inquiry being conducted against Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh former acting Inspector General Sindh and others in abuse of authority etc as per law.

The meeting also given approval of closing inquiry against the officials of KDA, govt of Sindh in the light of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Javed says focus is on mega corruption cases

It authorised closing of investigations against Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar former registrar, PMDC, Imran Taj General Manager, Nespak, Aftab Ahmed Associate Engineer, Nespak,Fawad Butt Proprietor of Messers Construction Experts and others, Wali Muhammad Naij, former superintending engineer, Khairpur, Irrigation Circle, Sukkur and others, Dr Parveen Naeem Shah, Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University and others, Manzoor Ahmed Malik former Sheet Clerk, SSP office, Jackobabad and others.

The NAB EBM also authorised closing of inquiries against officers of Board of Revenue, Defence Housing Society, Karachi, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust and others, Saeed Ahmed Jakhrani, former Director NARA Canal, (SEDA), Mirpur Khas, officers/ officials of Irrigation Division, Nasrat division and others due to the absence of any proof. At the end, the Chairman NAB said the priority of NAB is to eradicate corruption from the country besides recovering looted money from the plunderers.

He said that NAB is also concentrating to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. He said that the bureau was striving to recover billion of rupees looted from people from 44 suspects under custody in Mudarba/ Musharka scams. About 1235 corruption references involving Rs 900 billion corruption are currently in process in different accountability courts.