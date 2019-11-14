Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq got angry when the law enforcers did not allow him to talk to media when he, along with his brother Salman Rafiq, was being escorted to an accountability court on Wednesday.

He complained that police jolted them out of the court and when they wanted to talk to media, they played megaphone near his ears.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau presented five witnesses in Paragon City scam case filed against PML-N leaders Kh Saad Rafiq and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafiq.

The accountability court then extended the judicial remand of the PML-N leaders until November 21 in the case. At the outset of the proceedings, NAB officials produced both the PML-N leaders before the accountability court.

During the last hearing, the court had rejected a petition filed by Khawaja brothers seeking their acquittal in Paragon City case. By rejecting the plea, the accountability court had directed NAB officials to continue proceedings in accordance with law.

The accused took the plea that the disputes pertaining to a private business did not come under jurisdiction of the NAB Ordinance, 1990. The suspects have pleaded not guilty and say that they had nothing to do with the accusations. They pleaded that the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was the right forum to investigate the issue under the Companies Act 2017.

On the other side, Khawaja brothers are accused of getting around Rs18.2 million from M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited through bank accounts. The NAB further accused them of establishing the housing project in the name of Air Avenue and deprived the public of their money.