ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has called on Qatari Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces and Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF). Admiral Zafar is on an official visit to Qatar these days.

He also visited various Qatari Naval facilities including Maritime Warfare & Training Centre, Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy besides Al Jazeera Media Network, says a press release received here Wednesday.

During his meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, they discussed issues related to regional security and stability and matters of mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed.

The dignitaries acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence ties and agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

Upon arrival at Ras Abu Aboud Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.

Commitment renewed to boost defence collaboration

During the meeting, regional maritime security issues, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). He also thanked Major General Abdullah Hassan for participation of Qatari Naval Forces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi.

The Qatari Naval Chief appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration.

A briefing was also given to the Naval Chief on roles and tasks of Qatari Naval Forces at the occasion.

The Naval Chief also visited Maritime Warfare & Training Centre and Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy. He was given onsite briefings during his visit to the naval facilities.

Later, Admiral Zafar also visited Headquarters of Qatar based Al Jazeera Media Network, called on Executive Director of the media house and had interaction with media personnel.

During visit to Qatar, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi updated the dignitaries about Indian atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.