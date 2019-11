Share:

HELSINKI - Pakistan’s radio educational project “Broadclass” has been selected among the world’s 100 innovations in Helsinki, Finland, in an international event. An international organization known as HunderEd annually awards recognition to globally innovative projects in education. Pakistan’s Broadclass project was selected from among over 2000 applications across the globe. Broadclass is a unique educational project of Power 99 Foundation through which quality primary school lessons are imparted to students through a schedule of interactive radio programmes reaching out to over 200000 students across Pakistan. This year, HundrED recognised innovations from 38 countries. Each of the selected innovations were evaluated on the selection criteria of impact and scalability, and were reviewed by teachers, students, leaders, innovators and other HundrED Community members. A total of 2008 reviews were made by the expert HundrED Academy Members which led to “Broad Class – Listen to Learn’s selection.