KARACHI - On World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has released new figures that highlight the alarming growth in the prevalence of diabetes around the world. New findings published in the 9th Edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, show that Pakistan is now in the top 10 countries for absolute increase in diabetes prevalence. The IDF Diabetes Atlas 9th Edition reports that the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan has reached 17.1%, now 148% higher than previously reported.