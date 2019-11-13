Share:

Helsinki-Pakistan’s radio educational project “Broadclass” has been selected as among the world’s 100 innovations in Helsinki, Finland in at an international event.

An international organisation known as HundrEd annually awards recognition to globally innovative projects in education. Pakistan’s Broadclass project was selected from among over 2,000 applications across the globe. Broadclass is a unique educational project of Power 99 Foundation through which quality primary school lessons are imparted to students through a schedule of interactive radio programmes reaching out to over 200,000 students across Pakistan. This year, HundrED recognised innovations from 38 countries. Each of the selected innovations was evaluated on the selection criteria of impact and scalability, and was reviewed by teachers, students, leaders, innovators and other HundrED Community members. A total of 2008 reviews were made by the expert HundrED Academy Members which led to “Broadclass, Listen to Learn’s selection.