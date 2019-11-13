Share:

“The greatest danger for most of us is not

that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that

it is too low and we reach it.”

–Michelangelo

On November 1st, 1512, the famous Italian painter Michelangelo finished painting the Sistine Chapel. The chapel is thought to be the corner stone of art during the Renaissance. The Sistine Chapel is one of the most famous painted interior spaces in the world, and virtually all of this fame comes from the breathtaking painting of its ceiling from about 1508-1512. It took four years to paint the 40.9 meters long and 14.6 meters wide ceiling.

The paintings invoke scenes from the Bible and are famous for their detail and life-like quality. The most famous paintings include the creation of Adam and Eve. Legends have it that Michelangelo painted the ceiling while standing. It has been said that when Michelangelo painted, he was essentially painting sculpture on his surfaces. This is clearly the case in the Sistine Chapel ceiling, where he painted monumental figures that embody both strength and beauty.