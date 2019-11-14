Share:

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Wednesday to end the delays over Britain’s departure from the European Union if he wins next month’s election and he will describe the opposition Labour Party’s plans as political “onanism”. Johnson was scheduled to make a campaign speech at a factory in the West Midlands where, according to prepared remarks, he will say that the rest of the world cannot understand why so much time has been spent agonising over Brexit. Britons will vote on Dec. 12 in an election called to end three years of deep disagreement over Brexit that has sapped investors’ faith in the stability of the world’s fifth largest economy and damaged Britain’s standing in the world. Voters, he will say, face a historic choice between the Conservatives and a Labour Party that threatens more political self-obsession and onanism - an old fashioned word for masturbation - due to its support for a second referendum. “The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future,” Johnson will say. “If we can get a working majority we can get parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the groundhoggery of Brexit,” Johnson said in an apparent reference to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day in which a TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again.