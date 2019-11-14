Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to cope with political storm started over Nawaz Sharif’s travelling abroad. Commenting on reports about Nawaz Sharif’s going abroad here yesterday, he stated, “I have already said that life and death is in the hands of Allah Almighty. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given an opportunity by God.” To a question, he said as head of the country Imran Khan should not listen to people trying to create hurdles in implementing the good decision of allowing Nawaz Sharif go abroad for treatment. Shujaat said the prime minister should not cast ‘aspersion’ on his forehead which would be difficult to wash. To another query, Shujaat said rulers should take steps to check price hike and unemployment for which the government was being subjected to harsh criticism.

PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Vice-President, South Asian Tennis Federation, Syed Dilawar Abbas. His funeral prayers were attended by Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Muslim League Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar, former acting President Wasim Sajjad, Rana Khalid and other leaders. PML-Q leaders said “We had old association with late Syed Dilawar Abbas and his vacuum cannot be fulfilled.”