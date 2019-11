Share:

As the deadlock between the government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) persists over conditions for the removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), the PML-N has decided to take the matter to a court, sources familiar with the matter told the media on Thursday.

Moreover, PML-N’s legal team has been preparing an application to file in a court. The party, in its meeting today, will formulate its next course of action on political and legal fronts.