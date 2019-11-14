Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and Luiss Business School, Italy commenced a series of training sessions around youth, education, health and nutrition to enhance knowledge of community members on core issues concerning these topics and equip individuals with new learning opportunities. These trainings are envisioned for communities benefitting from Italian government funded PPAF’s Program for Poverty Reduction (PPR) in KP, Balochistan & FATA. The first training pertaining to initiatives for youth began at the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).