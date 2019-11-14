Share:

LAHORE - A fascinating duel between World No.1 Babar Azam and Dale Steyn is on the cards, as the South African speedster and other renowned 27 international players have registered in the Platinum category so far for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The registration window for the foreign players will close on 21 November, following which an updated list will be released. If the both the players end up in opposite camps after the player draft in December, then the local and foreign fans will witness an engrossing contest.

This is the first time Steyn has registered for the PSL, which reflects the popularity of the competition. If Steyn is picked up in the upcoming draft, his next year’s visit to Pakistan will also be his first since the 2007 tour, when he played Tests in Karachi and Lahore. “Cricket means the world to Pakistani fans. I am excited to be a part of the HBL PSL draft pool,” Steyn said.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla and England’s Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the other international players in the preliminary list of 28 registered cricketers. Moeen said: “I am very excited that I am going to be a part of such an incredible pool of players for the HBL PSL Player Draft. I cannot wait to be a part of it.” Apart from Ali and Rashid, Jason Roy has also registered for league. Roy, who had represented Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, said: “Pakistan cricket always offers unique and exciting stuff and this tournament is no different. They have some of the most passionate fans in the world. It is extremely heartening to experience this passion. It is great to be back in the pool.”

Roy’s compatriot Alex Hales and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard are familiar faces in the HBL PSL. Hales, who was picked by Islamabad United in 2018, said: “I had a great experience in Karachi last year. I cannot forget the love that I received from Pakistani fans. PSL has grown so much in such little time and it is definitely an exciting tournament to be a part of.”

The 28 registered players belong to eight different countries, including England, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Australia and Sri Lanka. The PCB will announce Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging categories’ lists later this week.