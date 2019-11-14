Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Patron Senator Dilawar Abbas passed away here at his residence on Wednesday morning. He fell on the floor of his room in the morning due to low blood pressure and could not recover.

Dilawar’s funeral prayers were offered at Imam Bargah near Community Centre G-9/2. His second funeral prayers will be held today (Thursday) in Lahore at Imam Bargah Bibi Pak Daman at 1:30pm.

The 74-year-old was also former PTF President, SNGPL Board Chairman and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Senior Vice President.

He enjoyed tremendous respect in tennis community. His biggest achievement was construction of Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex. As he was a huge supporter of tennis activities, his gap would not be fulfilled.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF officials and tennis community offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan HI (M) said: “May Allah Almighty shower his blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”