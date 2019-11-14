Share:

LAHORE - Police in Punjab have been put on high-alert to counter anti-government protests on the call given by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman as he ended the sit-in in the federal capital on Wednesday and announced protests all over the country. A police spokesman claimed that the law enforcement agency was put on “high alert” to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on roads and to protect the lives and property of the public. The provincial police chief has directed senior officers to remain present at the sensitive places in case of protests or sit-in on the roads, the spokesman said. “Police, Traffic Police, Anti-Riot-Force and other field forces should stay in close coordination to ensure smooth flow of traffic and for protection of public life and properties,” the spokesman quoted the IGP as saying. According to officials, IGP Arif Nawaz issued these directions to the regional police officers during a video-link conference held at the central police office on Wednesday. DIG (Operations) Atta Muhammad, AIG (Operations) Imran Kishwar and AIG (Logistics) Athar Ismail were also present on this occasion. During the conference, the officers also discussed the overall law and order situation and the traffic management plan. The IGP directed the officers that any attempt to disturb peace of the society must not succeed. He also directed the officers to devise an alternative traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic. The police were also directed to improve security monitoring through CCTV cameras besides intensifying checking at the interprovincial and inter-district check posts. “In case of any requirement of resources for security arrangements, the Central Police Office must be contacted immediately and we will ensure the provision of the required resources without any delay,” the police chief said. In Lahore, additional police were deployed at the entry and exit points late Wednesday to check vehicles and passengers as part of the security operations. Official sources said that heavy police contingents were also deployed at Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahdara, and Babu Sabu Interchange to stop protesters from blocking roads and highways.