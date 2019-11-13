Share:

One-off Friends TV reunion on the cards

LOS ANGELES (CM): All six Friends actors are in talks for a one-off unscripted reunion show, according to reports in the US. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety claim the special programme would be shown on new streaming site HBO Max.

However it would apparently not involve fully reviving the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004.

HBO Max secured the US rights to all 10 seasons of Friends for $425m (£340m) for its service, which is due to launch in April 2020.

The show will move from Netflix, where it has found a new lease of life with younger audiences, being the second most-watched show in 2018 - according to Nielsen data.

Jennifer Anniston, who played Rachel on the show, recently joined Instagram and attracted almost five million followers in 12 hours after posting a selfie alongside co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. She later cryptically told US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres they were “working on something”.

She said: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying.”

While one or two of the stars have worked together on various other projects, including the spin-off series Joey - which saw Schwimmer direct LeBlanc in several episodes - all six have not been seen together publicly since the show finished.

Rylan raises £845,000 with 24-hour Children In Need karaoke feat

LONDON (BBC): Rylan Clark-Neal has raised more than £845,000 for Children In Need by singing non-stop karaoke for 24 hours.

The presenter sang 231 songs, assisted by more than 90 celebrity guests, including Rick Astley, Nicole Scherzinger and Craig David.

He ate spoonfuls of honey every hour to keep his vocal cords coated - along with the occasional Pudsey donut.

“I am in such a state this morning,” Clark-Neal told Radio 2’s Zoe Ball as he approached the end of the challenge. “It doesn’t feel real. None of it feels real.”

The crooning marathon was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and the BBC red button. In the last half hour of his challenge alone, the star raised more than £200,000 - with the tally reaching £845,239 by the time he finally finished.

“That’s unbelievable, thank you so much,” said the star.

Donations continued to flood in after Rylan took a well-deserved rest. The grand total will be revealed during Friday night’s Children In Need broadcast on BBC One.