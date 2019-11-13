Share:

LOS ANGELES-Renee Zellweger says growing older is a ‘’privilege’’.

The 50-year-old actress isn’t concerned about ageing, as she says getting older is ‘’inevitable’’ and should therefore be embraced, rather than trying to reverse the effects that time has on everyone.

She said: ‘’It doesn’t consume me because it’s inevitable; it’s a privilege. I’d rather celebrate each phase of my life and be present in it than mourn something that’s passed. I don’t want to miss this moment to be something that I used to be

‘’I feel energised and full of wonder and excitement about what’s ahead.’’

And the ‘Judy’ star doesn’t even refer to the process as ‘’ageing’’ and would much rather say she is ‘’growing’’, because she’s learning ‘’valuable things’’ as she gets older.

She added: ‘’It’s not ageing. It’s growing. It’s acquisition of the most valuable things: experience and knowledge and grace and insight. ... I think I felt like I had it together at 24. I look back and go, ‘Wow.’ I had to recognise that that was naïveté.’’Having been a Hollywood star for decades, Renee no longer has to battle the same trials and tribulations of young actors and actresses trying to land roles, but is fully supportive of them.