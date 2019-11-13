Share:

Rawalpindi-A seminar to mark the ‘World Pneumonia Day’ held in Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) where experts stressed the need for taking the disease seriously, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by RMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Head of Paediatric Department Prof Rai Asghar, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Mudassir, senior and junior doctors and nurses.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar and Prof Dr Rai Asghar said that about 900,000 deaths of infants are reported annually due to pneumococcal disease.

Responding to this situation, the Punjab government had included pneumococcal vaccine in Extended Programme of Immunisation first time in the country’s history, they added.

They underlined the importance of holding such seminars in order to create community awareness to combat all diseases.

They said pneumococcal disease was an infection caused by Streptococcus pneumonia.

Different types of pneumococcal disease including bacteremia, meningitis, pneumococcal pneumonia and Otis media, they said.

Symptoms of pneumonia include chest pain, shortness of breath, cough and fever, they mentioned. Two doctors advised the mothers to breastfeed their newborns at least for two years to prevent pneumonia.

Later a walk was held in which health officials, students of Rawalpindi Medical University and para medical staff of the hospital participated.

Meanwhile, a two-week training programme for paid agriculture graduates internees under the Punjab Government project “Enhancing Productivity in 10 Low Producing Tehsils through Deployment of Fresh Agri. Scientists at Farm Level” commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

A total of 18 internees including two females are attending the training programme and after completion of training these graduates will deployed on agriculture farms in Punjab for a period of two crop seasons.

These participants will get training on farm economics and planning, farm mechanisation, seeding, planting, harvesting, plants protection machinery, irrigation management, nutrient management, water requirement estimation, irrigation management practices, water productivity and efficiency, high efficiency irrigation, production technology of major crops, plant protection, tunnel farming, post-harvest handling, effective extension services SWOT analysis and business plan of farm, inspiration and behaviour change, training of youth initiative app, monitoring/reporting mechanism and customised IT Solution etc. Addressing the participants Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR said that strong academia industry linkages, knowledge based economy and innovative thinking are imperative to address the issues of the farming community which ultimately will helpful to alleviate the poverty from the country.

He further said that the greatest challenge in agriculture in Pakistan and regional countries is that the youth is shying away from willingly finding a career in agriculture due to lower return and fewer opportunities. He emphasised for providing entrepreneurial opportunities to the people living in the villages by creating conducive environment for the value addition of agriculture products through promotion of local industry.

Vice Chancellor Appreciated the Punjab Government for initiating this project and hoped that this project would generate highly trained manpower in the area of research and extension work of agriculture. He said that this programme will not only provide field exposure to fresh graduates, but also prepare themselves for the new challenges and on farming training, capacity building will help to change their mindset.

Police arrest lady drug smuggler

Police have arrested a lady smuggler and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from her possession in Chontra, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

However, two accomplices of the lady smuggler managed to flee from the scene, he said. The lady smuggler has been identified as Ayesha Bibi, hails from Peshawar, he added.

According to him, Chontra police, on a tip-off that a drug dealing gang may attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics, have beefed up road checking to thwart the smuggling bid. The police team spotted a suspected vehicle on Lahore Rawalpindi Road and stopped it for searching. During the search, Police found 29kg Charas and 1kg Opium from the possession of lady smuggler and held her on the spot.

However, the other two accomplices of her managed to dodge the police fleeing from the scene, he said. A case has been registered against the lady smuggler while further investigation was on, he said.

In a briefing to CPO Faisal Rana, SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar said the troika was trying to smuggle the narcotics to drug peddlers in the city when police held the lady smuggler during an action in Chontra. He said two accomplices of her fled and police are trying to arrest them. The CPO appreciated the efforts of SP Saddar and his team, adding that police are vigilant against child abuse cases and the drug smuggling in the city. “We will not allow anybody to ruin the lives of children by sodomising them or providing the youth with drugs,” he said.