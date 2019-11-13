Share:

ISLAMABAD-Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in a countrywide crackdown against unregistered and spurious medicines confiscated a huge quantity of drugs, a statement issued said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Sajid Shah said that the DRAP teams in the country wide crackdown against spurious drugs conducted raids in differed cities and confiscated unregistered medicines worth of millions.

Sharing details, he said that the DRAP team held a raid at Hasanabdal on Premier medicine distributing company and recovered a huge quantity of unregistered medicines.

He said that the authorities took around Rs1.5 million worth of unregistered medicines from the company which was being sold on exorbitant prices in the market.

He said that the company was also selling the registered medicines on increased prices.

The statement issued said that the crackdown against unregistered medicines has been initiated on the directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza.

It said that in a joint action taken in Multan by federal and provincial drugs teams a medical store was sealed after being found selling of medicines on higher prices.

Teams in Peshawar also conducted the raid on a medical store at Charsadda road and confiscated unregistered medicines.

The SAPM on NHS said that strict action will be taken against responsible involved in illegal business of drugs, adding that selling of medicines on higher prices will not be tolerated.