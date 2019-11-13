Share:

Rawalpindi-Work on the Safe City Project for city is underway and hopefully it will be completed within the stipulated time. Modern technology and tech tools are helping law enforcement agencies for reducing crime rate and improving investigation. Police will work closely with chamber and trade associations on the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the markets. The Chamber of Commerce’s suggestions for ending crime in the city are welcome.

This was stated by City Police Officer, Faisal Rana while talking to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation led by President Saboor Malik here on Wednesday.

The CPO said that patrolling has been increased to control street crimes.

, adding that he will visit the chamber for suggestions improving close liaison for safe city project.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, on this occasion appreciated police efforts in tracing theft cases reported in last week at Ganjhmandi and City Sadar road area and expressed hope that recovery will be made as well.