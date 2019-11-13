Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Wednesday granted police the physical remand for five days of alleged serial rapist Sohail Ayaz, accused of raping children and posting their nude videos on international websites.

The accused has been given into police custody for five-day remand by an area magistrate, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, a team of Rawat police headed by Station House Officer Police Station Rawat Kashif Malik produced the serial sex predator Suhail Ayaz before the court of area magistrate and sought five-day physical remand. The police told judge that the accused has been involved in assaulting a 13-year-old minor after kidnapping him from a private housing society.

Police added the accused had also drugged the child and recorded his objectionable videos in camcorders and mobile phones. Police said the accused also confessed before investigators that he had molested 30 children and filmed them besides posting the obscene videos on international websites.

Police told judge that they have to recover videos from the possession of accused. After completing comments of police, the judge granted only five-day physical remand of the accused. Judge also ordered police to reproduce the accused on November 18 for further proceeding.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have also produced two other members of an organised sex racket before an area magistrate and obtained their physical custody for three days. The accused have been identified as Tanvir Baloch and Muhammad Shabbir. Earlier, police held the duo on charges of three teenagers in rented room located at Mumtaz Market on Adiala Road. Two separate cases were also registered against accused under sections of 377/511 of PPC.

Moreover, spokesman to CPO said the accomplishment of Rawalpindi Police for arrest of Sohail Ayaz, a paedophile and ringleader of International Dark Web became top trend on social media.

The CPO constituted two teams for legal action and investigation of cases against the international criminal, he said.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana that the accused Sohail Ayaz was presented before the local magistrate and the court handed him over to police for five-day physical remand. The SP told that police is contacting the relatives of children who had been the victim of the sexual abuse by the accused. The laptop and other articles recovered from the accused have been sent to the forensic science laboratory.

CPO Faisal Rana applauded Rawalpindi Police for the arrest of an international gangster and for tracing the brutal sexual crimes that he committed against the children in Pakistan after been deported from UK and Italy. The CPO said that we resolved to protect every child of Rawalpindi as our own children and we kept our words, while the arrest of ringleader of International Dark Web is the proof of our commitment. He said that the priority of police is to register the FIR of each child who has been molested by the accused, however, police will be the complainant for children whose relatives refuse to become complainant, for which legal procedures are being adopted.

