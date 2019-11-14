Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said it was extremely disappointing to term the government’s decision to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment “biased”.

The government made the decision purely on humanitarian grounds putting aside political differences, she said in a tweet. The special assistant said ensuring the rule of law in the country was the government’s constitutional responsibility whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s reaction showed that it was doing politics on its leader’s health.

If the PML-N respected the law then there was no harm for it in giving an indemnity bond to complete the legal requirements, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was not an issue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or the PML-N, but the health of a person for which the government had taken an extraordinary step by going an extra mile.