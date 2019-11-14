Share:

BATTAGRAM - Sultan Muhammad, a 70-year-old man was attacked and killed by a tiger in mountainous area of Malangabad at late Tuesday night. According to details, the old man woke up for midnight prayer and was busy in making preparation outside house when a tiger attacked him. Locals hearing voices of roaring and crying rushed towards the incident site for help but Sultan Muhammad died on the spot before they reached. Eyewitnesses said that the body was badly mutilated in the attack.