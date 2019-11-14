Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Two bogies of Lahore-bound Karakoram Express, coming from Karachi, derailed here on Wednesday. According to details, the accident occurred when train rushed into dead end at Safdar station due to negligence of engine operator. As result, two bogies derailed when train driver exerted emergency break in the crunch situation. As per sources, several people were injured in the accident. On the other hand, DTO Railway Lahore said, Faisalabad Junction has been restored completely and trains are travelling as per schedule. “All passengers are safe,” he added.