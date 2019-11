Share:

LAHORE - Northern U-19 cricketer Shiraz Khan has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a level 2 offence committed during his side’s National U-19 three-day tournament final against Sindh at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura. During the incident, Shiraz threw the ball towards Sindh batsman Mohammad Taha, which the on-field umpires Waleed Yaqub and Akmal Hayat considered as dangerous. Shiraz has accepted the fine imposed on him by match referee Khalid Jamshed.