A senior police officer was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Thursday in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

A police officer Zahoor Afridi and witnesses said the gunmen, riding a motorbike, fired at the car of Peshawar Deputy Superintendent Police of the Counter-Terrorism Department Ghani Khan at Chamkani area in the outskirts of the city.

The gunmen fled after the attack. Police said four other people, including a guard and the driver of the killed officer, were injured in the attack and shifted to a local hospital.

The authorities used to blame such attacks on the Taliban militants. No groups or individuals claimed this attack yet.

Pakistani law enforcement officials have always been the target of militant groups. The incident happened after a lull in terrorist attacks on police officials.