Share:

Turkish police on Thursday detained a "wanted al-Qaida terrorist" in Istanbul, local media reported.

The militant, identified as Mevlut Cuskun, was captured in the Basaksehir district in an anti-terror operation, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

The police moved to catch the militant over an intelligence report saying he illegally entered Turkey from Syria, according to press reports.

Cuskun had spent a long time in conflict zones in Syria, the reports said.