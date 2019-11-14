Share:

Lahore - The Prime Minister and its policy makers including provincial governments and political parties are urged to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). These views were expressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad in a special conference held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA at bakhtiar labour hall Lahore. The conference was attended by the hundreds of trade union representatives and Wapda workers. The conference in a resolution pledged to struggle for establishing society based upon the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) free from poverty, ignorance, unemployment and irrational gap between the rich and poor and raising dignity of work and social justice in the society.