Share:

FAISALABAD - Planning had been made to construct 1,488 houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme at FDA City. This was disclosed by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during a meeting with Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka. The DG said that three and five marla houses would be constructed at available land of the FDA City housing scheme. He also briefed the chairman about the measures being taken for promotion of construction sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

DC inspects Sahulat bazars

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sahulat bazaars at Jinnah Colony and Kaleem Shaheed Colony and checked availability and quality of fruits and vegetables, imported sugar and flour on the stalls. He checked quality of potatoes, tomatoes, ginger and other vegetables and fruits and ordered for selling the items as per the price lists. He expressed displeasure at selling of some some substandard items at a stall and ordered the in-charges to maintain quality of the items being sold at the special bazaars.

Late Ch M Ashraf remembered

The 37th death anniversary of Al-Haj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, who was former Senator (Sindh) as well as renowned industrialist and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, has recently been observed with solemnity. Late Ch Ashraf was father of Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Ashraf Group of industries and former President of Zarai Traiqiati Bank Limited as well as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board. The notables, who paid rich tribute to late Ch Ashraf include civil and high officials, politicians, farmers, elected members of national and provincial assemblies, current and former Nazims and locals bodies and others. Lauding the efforts and struggles of late Ch Ashraf, the speakers said he had introduced revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and rebuilding of socio-economic conditions in the remote areas. His social welfare works were also highly applauded. Special prayers were offered on the occasion for late Ch Ashraf

Two quacks clinics sealed

The District Health Authority sealed two clinics of quacks in different parts here on Friday.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam said that the health team sealed Sufi Clinic in Peoples Colony No 2 and Sabir Clinic Aminabad. The action was taken on public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, he added.

37 criminals nabbed

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 37 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, in the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held two proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers besides recovering 3.7kg hashish and 166 liters of liquor.

In a crackdown against illicit weapons, police arrested 10 accused and recovered seven pistols, a carbine and two klashnikovs.

The police also apprehended seven gamblers and recovered Rs 2,026 while four kite manufacturers were arrested and 395 kites were recovered. Separate cases had been registered against the accused.

14 arrested over various violations

The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested 14 accused over various violations.

According to the police, Shehzad, Tahir, Shabir Ahmed and Umar were arrested for decanting in different areas while four power pilferers, including Rizwan, Irfan,Karamat and Shehzad, were held. Meanwhile, the police apprehended two kite flyers- Abdul Qayyum and Anwar Khan- from Jinnah Colony.

Separately, the police nabbed Muhammad Ali at a picket near Chak No 275-JB for installing illegal registration number plate at his motorcycle while the police held Zulifqar at a picket near Haq Baho Chowk and recovered weapons. The police arrested two gamblers, including Nadeem Maseih and Mohsin. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Cheques distributed among deserving families

The financial support of Rs 440,000 was distributed among deserving families of

Samundri and Tandlianwala on Friday.

A cheque distribution ceremony was held at the Municipal Committee office, Samundri. Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan gave cheques among the women while DD Social Welfare Farooq Butt and others were also present.

The AC said the financial aid from the Punjab Baitul Mall was being distributed among deserving segments of the society to ease their financial problems.

Encroachments removed

An anti-encroachment operation in residential colonies and commercial markets is in full swing by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

A team removed removed encroachments from 60-Feet Bazaar in Sir Syed Town on Friday.

According to the FDA sources, shopkeepers had established illegal set ups in front of their shops and homes which were demolished by machinery.