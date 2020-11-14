Share:

LAHORE - A sudden surge in the cases of COVID-19 was observed on Friday when 17 deaths and 601 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab. According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 108,822, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,455 altogether.

P&SHD confirmed that 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 6 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 102 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 4 in Jehlum,1 in Attock,8 in Gujranwala, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal, 11 in Gujrat, 18 in Faisalabad, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,47 in Multan, 9 in Vehari,13 in Khanewal,5 in Chiniot, 5 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 23 in Bahawalpur,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Lodharan,23 in Bhakkar, 8 in Layyah,3 in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara, 7 in Pakpattan and 7 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Three confirmed, 678 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed and 678 suspect cases of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported from Rawalpindi. All suspect cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 196 cases had been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 191 patients had been discharged after recovery and currently five patients are under treatment. No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,169 places during the last seven days.