Share:

Attock-Two officials including female incharge of Computerised Land Record Centre (CLRC) Attock have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal transfer of land worth millions of rupees owned by a female retired school teacher. Saeed Ahmad Khan Circle Officer Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock informed media that Muhammad Iqbal, an elderly man lodged his complaint with Deputy Commissioner Attock on August 20 this year about the illegal land transfer of one kanal and 62 marla land of his deceased wife Nasim Akhtar who was a retired middle school teacher. On his complaint, the Deputy Commissioner marked the inquiry to Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock which revealed that Nusrat Naheed along with her daughter Faiza Riaz, who was sister of the deceased teacher managed to transfer the land of Nasim Akhtar in the name of her sister and daughter fraudulently through mutations.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan during his recent visit to Attock while talking to media had very clearly said that this government has zero tolerance for corrupt officials and those proven guilty in any corruption case will have to face the music .