Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 37 Covid-19 deaths on Friday — the highest single day fatalities in four months — as the second wave of the pandemic hits the nation.

Besides the deaths, the country also reported 2,304 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

With 37 new deaths by coronavirus, the death toll has jumped to 7,092 and with 2,304 new Covid-19 infections, the tally has swelled to 352,296.

According to the latest figures displayed at National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties with overall 153,051 people affected, followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now, 153,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 108,822 in Punjab, 41,472 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 16,274 in Balochistan, 23,122 in Islamabad, 5,139 in Azad Kashmir and 4,416 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

With total casualties standing at 7,092, 2,718 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,455 in Punjab, 1,303 in KP, 155 in Balochistan, 250 in Islamabad, 118 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 4,847,105 coronavirus tests and 36,923 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,219 patients are in critical condition at present.