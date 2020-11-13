Share:

Islamabad - The city health authorities on Friday sealed four more educational institutions in Islamabad after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The number of educational institutions sealed in the city has reached 90. The District Health Office (DHO) sealed Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-9/4, Islamabad Model School G-9/2 and two private schools as well after confirmation of the virus. The health authorities have also asked the close contacts of the persons infected with virus to quarantine themselves for next 14 days.