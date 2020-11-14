Share:

| Indian army resorted to indiscriminate fire of all calibers including Artillery and heavy mortars | AJK’s targeted areas included Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh Valley | Indian side admits 11 dead including four army soldiers and a sub-inspector of Border Security Force | Pakistan Army says one soldier martyred, five injured in fighting | Four civilians also martyred, 12 inured in Indian shelling

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian Army and effectively targeted those Indian posts which started targeting innocent civilian population along the Line of Control.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, “on night 7/8 of this month, reportedly Indian Army had an encounter with few freedom fighters in District Kupwara, well within Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory, opposite Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties including 4 soldiers.

To ward off the humiliation faced by Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on 13th of this month, Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including Artillery and heavy mortars, along LOC in various sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The targeted areas included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu secotors), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

In this deliberate attempt, Indian Army did not limit itself to engagement of Army Posts, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted civil population resulting serious casualties to innocent civilians to include 4 Shaheeds and 12 injured.

In a result of Pakistan’s response, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, were incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian Media. Indian’s confirmed losses are much more than being acknowledged, says Pakistan Army’s media wing. In this valiant act, one brave soldier of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat while 5 others got injured.

Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of cease fire understanding of 2003.

The statement further said we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure, that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin.

It is once again reiterated, that Pakistan is a peace loving country and Pakistan Army pursue the same aspirations.

On the other hand, Indian media while quoting government officials reported late Friday claimed that eleven people including five soldiers were killed in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Four soldiers of the army, a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector were killed by Pakistan Army.