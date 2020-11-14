Share:

LAHORE - A spokesperson for the Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday said that a case was registered against ex-federal minister Ghulam Dastagir Khan and four officers the Punjab Highways Department for conveniently misplacing the lease documents of state land measuring 2-Kanals 11-Marlas that had been under the illegal occupation of Dastagir and brothers. Ghulam Dastagir, father of PML-N senior leader and ex-federal minister for Defense had constructed an illegal petrol pump on the state land. The precious state land located on main GT Road originally belonging to Punjab High Ways Department was retrieved two years ago when the said petrol pump was demolished. In order to impose Tawan on the benefices and get the amount deposited into public exchequer, it was necessary to look into lease documents as Dastagir & Bros had claimed that they had got the petrol pump constructed on state land after fulfilling the legal formalities of lease agreement with the government.