LAHORE-A large number of farmers from different areas in Bahawalpur district met Secretary General Pakistan Kisan Movement, Hanif Gujjar, during the farmers meetings, saying the District Administration in Bahawalpur is not taking action against the illegal purchasing centres in spite of farmers protest. The District Administration is bent upon to protect and support this mafia. Cane Commissioner Punjab had already issued instructions to all the districts in Punjab province which states that any illegal purchase of sugarcane as under the new ordinance issued by the government of Punjab, purchase of sugarcane directly from the farmers by middlemen from any purchasing centre without approval is not allowed, as Cane Commissioner Punjab has not authorized any middleman for the said purchase. Under the new law, the person applying for the permission from Cane Commissioner Punjab has to deposit rupees two crores in the government treasury before getting the permission for cane purchase centre. These farmers, who were very angry and furious against these middlemen, appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab and Cane Commissioner Punjab to immediately take action against these middlemen as they are buying sugarcane at Rs.170/40 kg and are flouting the orders of Cane Commissioner Punjab. While these middlemen are selling this sugarcane in Sindh at much higher rates. The farmers demanded immediate Police action against this mafia, which is looting the poor farmers of Bahawalpur district.