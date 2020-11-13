Share:

I have been writing for a long about proxy wars coupled with hybrid wars linking it with 5th generation warfare duly funded by some countries of the world and also by India. India has expedited its interference in neighbouring countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after he was sworn in for a second term, I had stated outside Parliament House that India continues to violate international law by targeting borders of neighbouring countries and by electing Narendra Modi as the prime minister; the Indians have not only created a threat to its own peace but also the peace of the whole region and the world was put in danger as Modi is a warmonger. India has started proxy wars through its spies and carrying terrorist activities inside Pakistan and it is no more secret that India sponsors terrorists in Afghanistan.

It is evident from terrorist attacks in Quetta, Karachi, and other parts of the country mainly against the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) that India is sponsoring the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and its splinter groups in cross-border terrorist attacks against the Pakistani military and civilian targets. India has been financing and organising secret terrorist organisations across Pak-Afghan borders to carry out attacks in Pakistan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Currently, India is planning terrorism in the whole region in attempts to turn it into a hub of terrorism and has been sending its terrorist to Pakistan which was proved before the world from the arrest of its spy agent Kulbhushan Yadav who is still in the custody of Pakistan.

The first insurgency was created in Balochistan duly funded by India through foreign-based some paid Baloch who are continually being funded by India. This anti-Pak conspiracy can be seen in the streets of Geneva where most of the youngsters from Balochistan propagated against Pakistan at the behest of India. The meetings of Indians officials with Brahamdagh Khan Bugti and his visits to India are no more secret but well known and part of the record of interior ministry and intelligence are full of it. How the anti-Pakistan moves are being done in a very systematic way by the heavily paid agents recruited with specific targets and they are performing their covert operations.

I regret why the government of Pakistan is silent on Indian interference as it is continuously interfering and carrying out terrorism in Balochistan and tribal districts through Afghanistan. What bad luck to our country that we have given a full indemnity to illegal immigrants and there is no proper identification and their deportation is not being done as per law? This is too serious to be ignored as it is also an utter intelligence failure that these illegal immigrants are free to move around and attend evening parties and even official meetings and have free access to government departments. God knows how many males and females are spying against Pakistan and have even worked under the cover of social workers, especially in Islamabad and Karachi. Indian key propaganda is against the Pak Army which is always the target of Indian media. The fake theme is created and gradually it is built and finally blown and projected negatively. India is working using its all state organs to sabotage the Pak-China common projects which are non-defense but only to enhance the bilateral cooperation, production and to meet the energy needs of the country and to share trading between the two countries which is expanding for the benefit of the neighbouring countries. India has been opposing CPEC from day one and propagating against the legitimate development and progress of the common man.

India has undertaken a hybrid war against the country by trying to create unrest in Balochistan and KPK through its RAW agents like arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav whose statement is on record wherein he has confessed “I was picked up by RAW in 2013 end. Ever since I have been directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of RAW and deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, I was basically the man for Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta who is the joint secretary of RAW and his contacts in Pakistan especially in Balochistan Student Organisation.” He adds that his purpose was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration and these activities have been of criminal nature, leading to killing of or maiming of Pakistani citizens. In a very clear words Yadav has disclosed that RAW is involved in some activities related to the Baloch liberation movement within Pakistan and the region around it. He has also disclosed that here are finances which are fed into the Baloch movement through various contacts or various ways and means into the Baloch liberation (movement) and various activities of the Baloch liberation and RAW handlers go towards activities which are criminal, which are anti-national, which can lead to maiming or killing of people within Pakistan and mostly these activities were centred around of what I have knowledge is of ports of Gwadar, Pasni Jewani and various other installations, which are around the coast damaging various other installations, which are in Balochistan.

From his confessional statement it is clear that how he created unrest by doing multiple acts of terrorism resulting in the killing of thousands of innocent Pakistanis. India after scrapping the legal status of Kashmir and started negative propaganda against AJK is settling RSS activists in Indian Occupied Kashmir and soon will turn the valley into a hotbed of Hindu extremists. My book “Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide” has briefly unveiled Indian agency RAW involvement in terror financing and establishing a nexus between RSS and Daesh. According to available evidence, India has done the negative propaganda that started in 2019 till today and it is planting fake news every day on social media against Pakistan.

Author Note: Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of my party.